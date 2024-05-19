Q&A: AIM Norman committee engaging public to develop plans for city's future

May 19—Inger Giuffrida, a Norman resident and wildlife conservationist, serves as co-chair of the AIM Norman Steering Committee along with Shavonne Evans. Team members with AIM Norman have been gathering public input to aid in strategic planning for Norman's future.

1. Can we get a little of your background and how you are involved in this project?

I've been Norman resident for 20 years. My husband and I moved here with an infant and toddler from Washington, D.C. when he accepted a new job in Oklahoma City. After years of traveling for my business, I became executive director of WildCare Oklahoma in 2019. It's a wildlife rehabilitation and conservation education center that serves the entire state of Oklahoma — we're one of the top 10 largest center in the U.S. I live in east Norman on a little mini-farm with lots of pets. This is the second home and property we've owned in Norman. We just love living here and have been grateful to raise our children here.

I serve as co-chair of the AIM Norman Steering Committee along with Shavonne Evans. I have an undergraduate degree from Miami University, M.B.A. from Western Michigan University, and am a graduate of Leadership Grand Rapids (Mich.) '98 and Norman '19. I've been a Girl Scout Leader, served on several boards, and started the Touch a Truck Program for the Norman Public Library in 2005 shortly after moving here.

2. Can you remind us of the purpose of the Norman Area and Infrastructure Master Plan?

Recognizing the need for an updated master plan, the City of Norman initiated the AIM Norman project last fall. The goal is to develop a plan to accommodate Norman's project future growth. The process to develop this plan is centered on input from the community with the goal of ensuring Norman remains a great place to learn, play, live and work for our children and their children.

The final result, which again, is based on the ideas, thoughts, concerns and wisdom of Norman citizens will provide city leaders with thoughtful and inclusive guidance on city infrastructure, services and growth.

The plan encompasses several aspects of municipal operations. Instead of creating separate, stand-alone plans, AIM Norman is bringing many under one umbrella so that they work together efficiently and effectively. It's a big project that is being built collaboratively and our city will benefit greatly because of it.

The plan includes a Comprehensive Land Use Plan, Wastewater Master Plan, Housing Market Analysis & Affordability Strategy, Comprehensive Transportation Plan and Parks Master Plan. We are also developing a Stormwater Master Plan and Water Master Plan.

3. In what stage of the process is the Steering Committee?

The project is moving forward at a steady pace. We recently completed a series of neighborhood workshops that provided invaluable insight and information from residents. We've held and will continue to hold listening sessions with different stakeholder groups like community services providers/nonprofits, students, Norman Public School employees, realtors and more.

Each of the individual elements of the plan has a subcommittee of residents and experts who are taking a deep dive into the issues, needs and concerns specific to that particular piece of the plan.

Those subcommittees are continuing their work and will report their findings back to the larger committee in the near future.

4. What are some of the main issues residents are bringing up when they provide feedback?

We have received input on several issues covering a wide range of topics. Norman residents are interested in and concerned about water quality, protecting Lake Thunderbird, sidewalk and trail connections, homelessness, affordable housing and creating vibrant places to live, just to name a few.

5. What's the next step?

The planning team has begun the process of collating resident input into a draft land use plan that will be shared with the citizen Steering Committee and the public for review and feedback. As the individual plan elements come together, that input will be incorporated as well.

My co-chair, Shavonne Evans, and I are profoundly grateful to the community members who are volunteering their time to work on this project as well as the city staff and planning team professionals who are guiding the project.

I'm proud of the work we're doing and look forward to delivering a master plan that is thoughtful, comprehensive and inclusive of all the things that make Norman a great community.

6. Is there anything else you'd like people to know?

We want Norman residents to know that the planning team is still interested in collecting public input. Visit aimnorman.com to submit comments and stay up to date.

Resident input is at the heart of this project. We want to know what Normanites think about our community and what they want it to look like in the future.

If anyone has suggestions for listening sessions or other ways to collect community input, they should call the city's planning department. But, most of all, I want people to know we are thankful to their involvement in this important step in Norman's development.