Python surgery: Naples Zoo vet explains process of implanting a transmitter inside snake

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has been partnering with Naples Zoo for their Conservancy’s Burmese Python Research and Removal program for the past 10 years. Burmese pythons are caught and brought to the zoo to be chipped and released. Naples Daily News had the opportunity to ask experts about this research.

The python research is conducted with the help of Ian Easterling, a biologist at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. Easterling works closely with the Naples Zoo veterinarian, Dr. Kelsie Stovall, and the zoo's Director of Conservation, Tim Tetzlaff, to execute this research.

Dr. Stovall has been the staff veterinarian at the Naples Zoo for three years. She surgically embeds chips into pythons to aid the conservancy in their python population research. Dr. Stovall is originally from New Orleans and has her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Louisiana State University.

The following is a Q&A with Dr. Stovall about the procedure of implanting a tracking transmitter in a Burmese python and her observations.

NOTE: We also asked Easterling and Tetzlaff to answer some questions, which can be found after the Q&A with Dr. Stovall.

Question: What is the process of putting a tracking chip in a Burmese python?

Stovall: Once a python is selected for transmitter implantation, we are contacted to perform the procedure. The snake is brought to Naples Zoo by the researchers, and the snake is then anesthetized and prepped for surgery. The transmitter is surgically implanted into the body cavity of the snake, and the antenna is tunneled under the skin until it lies flat. The surgical site is closed, and we wait for the python to recover from anesthesia. The researchers then take the python back to their facilities to await re-release into the wild.

What does python surgery look like when embedding a transmitter?

Stovall: The surgery allows a radio transmitter to be placed inside the python’s body, so the transmitter is less likely to fall out or be accidentally removed compared to external tracking devices. Once the transmitter is in place and the body is closed again, the pythons can be released the following day if there are no concerns. We verify the transmitters are working before we close the surgical site.

Who performs the python surgery, and who is at the table (in the room) for the surgery?

Stovall: A licensed veterinarian performs the surgery. Certified Veterinary Technicians (CVTs) perform anesthesia monitoring and assist with cleaning and preparing the surgical site. Members of the research teams are also present during the procedure to help with manual restraint prior to anesthesia and during the recovery period.

What are the tool, or implements, used for python surgery?

Stovall: To perform any surgery into the body cavity (coelom), a surgical pack is used. The surgical pack contains a variety of scissors, forceps, scalpel handles, and needle holders to accommodate different snake sizes. For this procedure specifically, we also utilize long alligator biopsy forceps to tunnel the transmitter antenna under the skin.

How is the python anesthetized?

Stovall: Pythons are anesthetized with an anesthetic gas, isoflurane. This gas is used in many animal species including humans. A face mask is placed over the python’s face initially, and after the snake has relaxed enough to open the mouth, we insert an endotracheal (ET) tube into the trachea to provide gas directly to the respiratory tract. When the procedure is over, we turn off the gas and remove the ET tube once the python is taking regular, deep breaths.

Does a python bleed when you make an incision?

Stovall: Pythons do bleed just like other animals when we make a surgical cut. Bleeding of the skin is usually pretty minimal, and I will use gauze and pressure to stop the bleeding. Once I am entering the body cavity, there may be slight additional bleeding that also stops with some gauze and pressure. All bleeding is confirmed to be stopped before the surgical site is closed.

How difficult is it to cut through the skin of a python?

Stovall: Python skin is very thick! The scales also are difficult to cut through, so I try to cut between the rows of scales through the skin only.

How deep in the incision to implant the transmitter?

Stovall: The transmitter must be implanted into the body cavity itself, so the incision is made into the skin, through the muscle layers, and into the thin membrane protecting the internal organs. The transmitter itself will be under the ribs, but the antenna will stay outside of the ribs under the skin.

How do you close the incision after surgery?

Stovall: The muscles surrounding the internal body cavity are closed with absorbable suture material in one single line. The skin is also closed with absorbable suture material in a specific suture pattern called a horizontal mattress pattern. Because snakes have scales, a single line of sutures isn’t used since it causes the scales to pucker and can delay healing.

How long does the implant procedure take?

Stovall: The surgery itself is very quick, lasting only 15-30 minutes. The majority of the time with the python is spent getting the python to go to sleep under anesthesia and wake up safely. Snakes are remarkable at holding their breaths, so it can take quite a while for a snake to breathe in enough anesthetic gas to start the procedure.

Can you compare performing surgery on a python, a reptile, to mammals?

Stovall: The biggest difference between python, and all snakes, surgeries relative to mammals, is their internal anatomy. They only have one body cavity in which all their organs are located, whereas with mammals there are two distinct body cavities: the thorax (heart and lungs) and the abdomen (digestive tract, liver, kidneys, reproductive tract, etc.). Snake ribs also complicate surgeries because they are present down the entire length of the snake, so I have to make my incisions in just the right location to avoid the ribs and still reach the internal body cavity.

Did you ever imagine, back when you were in veterinarian school, that one day you would be putting a transmitter in a python?

Stovall: I definitely never envisioned myself working with giant pythons! The world of zoo and exotic animal medicine is vast, so there are always new animals and procedures to learn, and Burmese python surgery has been a rewarding new skill to add to my repertoire.

What is something about the Burmese python's anatomy you find fascinating?

Stovall: Snake anatomy is so different and cool compared to many other animals because of the obvious differences like not having limbs, to the hidden differences like most snakes only have one functional lung. I think intubating a snake is one of the coolest skills because the opening to the trachea is front and center in the mouth and very clearly visible instead of connected to the esophagus at the back of the throat like in mammals.

How are the pythons selected for this research work?

Easterling: The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has an active Scout Snake program that targets breeding groups of adult pythons. Females that we capture are removed from the study area. Males found in these “aggregations” qualify as “proven” males that are useful for repeating the process. Once a targeted area is saturated with tagged males, we will stop adding scouts to that location. As the new males branch out and locate new aggregations, we detect more adults and so on.

Are there specific qualifications a python needs to meet to chip them?

Easterling: In order to qualify to be a “scout”, the python must be a healthy, breeding adult male. The Conservancy research and removal program attempts to use males with overlapping home ranges, to provide “coverage” within the currently 160 square mile study area, east of Naples and west of State Road 29.

How does chipping pythons lead to better control of the population?

Easterling: Scout pythons generally target the largest, healthiest breeding females in their home range. This allows the Conservancy biologists to remove the highest number of viable python eggs before they are laid and hatch. By using this top-down approach, our hope is to suppress the population enough that the average female size, and therefore egg numbers, go down. Any additional adult pythons removed in the area will also assist in this effort.

What is this research partnership like?

Easterling: The Naples Zoo has been very supportive of the Conservancy’s Burmese Python Research and Removal program for the last ten years. They understood the benefit of this local effort and the potential viability of the targeted removal over time. Through our collaboration, we have been able to work toward a better refined tracking method for the successive python telemetry programs in Big Cypress National Preserve, Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area, respectively. Dr. Jeffery Noble, who has performed a majority of our surgical implantations, was able to provide guidance that has enabled the Zoo veterinary staff to assist other partners in Big Cypress. Dr. Kelsie and her team have even assisted our program in the field, when called upon. Our objective is that through the Herculean effort of this decade-long research and removal program, and collaborations with organizations like Naples Zoo, we will design scalable population suppression of the Burmese python in southwestern Florida.

Tetzlaff: While supporting international conservation from lions to lemurs is crucial, regional work is equally important, so Naples Zoo provides long-term funding for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s successful research and removal efforts to mitigate the devastating impact on native wildlife. Through regular communication and lab visits, Ian Bartoszek and Ian Easterling share critical information with me and have productive conservations looking toward future options. Likewise, through a Zoo-Park Partnership with Big Cypress National Preserve’s team, we are grateful to be able support their ongoing research through procedures like these surgeries. And by learning from veterinarians like Dr. Noble, our team can help support all the research.

What makes this python research do important?

Tetzlaff: Because of human actions, pythons and a long list of other invasive reptiles and amphibians will forever be part of our landscape. But with enough support, scientific strategies like this can help mitigate their impact and give our native wildlife, and us, a chance at keeping the Florida we love.

