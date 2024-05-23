Python Q&A: Why is the summer a prime-time for seeing these invasive snakes in Florida?

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and News-Press are asking experts questions about Burmese Pythons in 2024. The invasive python is wreaking havoc with the ecosystem in southern parts of Florida. We recently submitted a list of questions to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Zachary Chejanovski, Interagency Python Management Coordinator, for the FWC, answers today's question.

If you have a python question you can send an email to mbickel@gannett.com

Q. Why is summer the best time of year for hunters to see a Burmese python?

FWC: Burmese pythons are established from just south of Lake Okeechobee to Key Largo and from western Broward County west to Collier County.

During the summer months, when it is quite hot during the day, Burmese pythons may remain sedentary when the sun is up, but at night they may become more active and more easily spotted crossing levees or roadways.

More: Where you can kill a python in Lee, Collier county without a permit or hunting license

What else to know when it comes to hunting pythons:

On the other hand, during the winter months when nightly temperatures are not warm enough for movement, pythons have been seen sunning themselves during daylight hours.

Executive Order 23-16 allows for the lethal take of pythons and other nonnative reptiles from 32 Commission-managed lands year-round using humane and legal methods, with no bag limits, more information can be found on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s python removal webpage.

Burmese pythons can also be humanely killed on private lands with landowner permission by legal methods for the local area.

Burmese pythons are semi-aquatic and are thus often found near water.

To increase the chance of detectability, members of the public can search for pythons on levees and roadsides bordering canals, following land area regulations.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: When is the best time to see a burmese python in Florida