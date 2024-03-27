Python Q&A: The skin of the invasive snake can be its worst enemy. Here's why

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and News-Press are asking experts questions about Burmese Pythons in 2024. The invasive python is wreaking havoc with the ecosystem in southern parts of Florida. We recently submitted a list of questions to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). McKayla Spencer, FWC Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator. answered the questions. We will share all the questions and answers in the coming weeks.

If you have a python question you can send an email to mbickel@gannett.com.

Q. Why is the skin of a python a threat to the invasive snake?

FWC: Burmese pythons are a cryptic species and, similar to other snake species, their first defense is to blend in with the environment. This cryptic species is hard to detect even in grass as short as 3-6 inches high.

If light hits a python’s skin, the skin can give off a bit of a shine from the external environment (making it easier for hunters to spot them in the wild), but even this is not a regular occurrence depending on the habitat surrounding the python.

