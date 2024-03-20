Python Q&A: Other than humans, what's the biggest threat to invasive snake in the wild?

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and News-Press are asking experts questions about Burmese Pythons in 2024. The invasive python is wreaking havoc with the ecosystem in southern parts of Florida. We recently submitted a list of questions to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). McKayla Spencer, FWC Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator. answered the questions. We will share all the questions and answers in the coming weeks.

Q. What is the python's No. 1 predator?

FWC: In Florida, smaller pythons like hatchlings and juveniles are more susceptible than adults to become prey of native birds or mammals. Because of their large size, adult Burmese pythons have few predators, with humans being the exception. They prey upon native species and may reduce their populations locally.

In Florida, Burmese pythons are considered apex predators as adults, meaning we do not currently have evidence of any predators that regularly prey upon them. There have been confirmed findings of a few species eating adult Burmese pythons, including the American alligator, but the extent of which this occurs is not currently known. Recent scientific studies show hatchling and juvenile Burmese pythons may be preyed upon by a variety of native species (i.e. Cottonmouths, a variety of bird species) that prey upon native snake species of similar size to a young Burmese python.

