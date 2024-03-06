Python Q&A: You might be surprised just how long the invasive snake can go without eating

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and News-Press are asking experts questions about Burmese Pythons in 2024. The invasive python is wreaking havoc with the ecosystem in southern parts of Florida. We recently submitted a list of questions to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). McKayla Spencer, FWC Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator. answered the questions. We will share all the questions and answers in the coming weeks.

Q. Why can Burmese pythons go long periods without eating?

FWC: Python snake species in general have been known to be able to go a long time without eating a meal, known as fasting, some species of pythons have been recorded going years without a meal before eating again and likely Burmese pythons have similar physiological processes that will let them go months if not over a year without consuming a meal in the wild.

Burmese pythons are currently considered established from just south of Lake Okeechobee to Key Largo and from western Broward County west to Collier County.

If a Burmese python consumes a large meal, such as a deer, it could take months before it defecates the remains. Reptiles, such as the Burmese python, are ectothermic, meaning the majority of their regulation of body temperature depends on external sources and is not internally produced, overall resulting in a lower metabolic rate than mammals requiring less energy input to sustain their internal processes essential to life.

A study completed by Stephen Secor in 2008 focusing on feeding and fasting physiological responses in Burmese pythons found that pythons rapidly downregulate gut performance once digestion of a meal is complete, saving a significant amount of energy that would otherwise go to maintaining upregulation of their organs.

