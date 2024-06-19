Python Q&A: Can these menacing invasive snakes swim? How long can they stay submerged?

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and News-Press are asking experts questions about Burmese Pythons in 2024. The invasive python is wreaking havoc with the ecosystem in southern parts of Florida. We recently submitted a list of questions to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission McKayla Spencer, Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator, answered today's questions.

If you have a python question you can send an email to: mbickel@gannett.com

Q. Can a Burmese python swim?

Burmese pythons, like most other snake species, can swim. Burmese pythons are considered semi-aquatic meaning they spend much of their time on land and in water.

Q. How long can a Burmese python hold its breath under water?

Burmese pythons can also hold their breath and swim under water, with observations of Burmese pythons holding their breath under water for over eight minutes and some data suggesting they could hold their breath upwards of 30 minutes or longer, even while moving.

