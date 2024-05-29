Python Q&A: What does a python bite look like? Snake hunter shares video of battle scars

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and News-Press are asking experts questions about Burmese Pythons in 2024. The invasive python is wreaking havoc with the ecosystem in southern parts of Florida.

If you have a python question you can send an email to mbickel@gannett.com

Q. What does a python bite look like?

On a recent Burmese python hunt, Amy Siewe encountered a couple of snakes that had no intention of being caught. In other words, they put up a fight. In the world of a python hunter, this means the python's defense mechanism of biting will be used. She made a post about the experience on her Facebook page.

Luckily, pythons found in the Everglades and other places in Florida are not venomous. But a bite is a bite and it can hurt and there can be blood. Siewe, who is known as the 'Python Huntress' has created a livelihood around hunting and humanely killing pythons, taking her clients on guided hunts. Pythons have been a disruptive force in South Florida for years and a major cause for concern when it comes to protecting the ecosystem.

Second video: What happens when you are bitten by a python

In an interview with the Naples Daily News a few days after this particular hunt, Siewe said this about python bites:

"They get you and don’t get me wrong – it hurts, but it bleeds so much. That is the most annoying thing. You get used to it. It is what it is. You don’t want to get bitten."

Pro tip?

"Always catch a python behind the head so it doesn’t bite you," Siewe said.

