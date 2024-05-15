Python Q&A: What defense mechanisms will the invasive snake use to fend off humans?

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and News-Press are asking experts questions about Burmese Pythons in 2024. The invasive python is wreaking havoc with the ecosystem in southern parts of Florida. We recently submitted a list of questions to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). McKayla Spencer, FWC Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator. answers today's question. We will share all the questions and answers in the coming weeks.

If you have a python question you can send an email to mbickel@gannett.com

Are pythons aggressive toward humans when captured?

FWC: Burmese pythons are a cryptic species and, similar to other snake species, their first defense is to blend in with the environment. When capturing most wild animals, the wild animal will defend itself to try and get away from being captured. Burmese pythons defense techniques can include slithering away, striking, biting and constricting.

We recommend anyone who is planning on getting involved with Burmese python removal take the FWC Python Patrol training offered virtually every third Thursday every month. Python Patrol is a no-cost training program that aims to create a network of individuals throughout south Florida who know how to identify Burmese pythons, and report sightings, as well as search for, safely capture and humanely kill these invasive constrictors.

