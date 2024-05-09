Python Q&A: Crack, squash or crush? What to know about destroying python eggs

Note to readers: The Naples Daily News and News-Press are asking experts questions about Burmese Pythons in 2024. The invasive python is wreaking havoc with the ecosystem in southern parts of Florida. We recently submitted a list of questions to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). McKayla Spencer, FWC Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program Coordinator. answers today's question. We will share all the questions and answers in the coming weeks.

If you have a python question you can send an email to mbickel@gannett.com

Bryan Russ holds a baby python he captured in the Everglades. "It’s 23” long, right out of the egg," he said.

Q. If you come upon a python nest, what's the best method to destroy the eggs?

FWC: We do not recommend anyone destroy a nest of eggs unless a female python is clearly circled around the nest of eggs. Florida has many native ground-nesting species that should not be destroyed and may easily be mistaken for python eggs and nests.

Python eggs might not survive to hatching without the female python guarding and thermoregulating the nest but we are still learning about pythons and their nests in Florida.

To be sure a python nest will not survive to hatch, we recommend after safely capturing and humanely killing the adult female python from the nest that all eggs are then destroyed in that nest. The eggs can be crushed using a variety of tools and crushing the eggs is the best method to ensure the eggs will not hatch.

