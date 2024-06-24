Python poses: Proud hunters clutching giant invasive snakes they caught are photogenic

Hunters in search of the elusive and invasive Burmese python know exactly what to do when they find one and capture it.

Take a photo!

What could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience needs to be properly documented. And who wouldn't want to share a photo on themselves on Facebook or Instagram, or with the local newspaper, proudly posing with this giant, invasive snake that has become Enemy No. 1 for those committed to protecting the Florida ecosystem it is destroying.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is so serious about the war against pythons, it has held an annual Python Challenge since 2013 where professional and amateurs compete for prize money to catch and kill the most Burmese pythons.

The 2024 Python Challenge start on 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9 and ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18.

The 19 images in the photo gallery at the top of this story are hunters posing with the pythons they caught in 2016, 2020 and 2022 at the FWC's Python Challenge.

