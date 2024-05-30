Python Challenge dates and times announced for 2024. What to know

Let the countdown begin, snake hunters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the dates and times for the 2024 Python Challenge.

The FWC posted on its website today (May 30) the annual Burmese python removal competition will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9 and end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18

Burmese python hunters work in proper disposal of a dead python.

What is the Florida Python Challenge?

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native species. They are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida where they prey on birds, mammals, and other reptiles. A female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. More than 18,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida since 2000.

The Python Challenge has been held annually since 2013, with the exception of 2017 and 2019.

What were the results of the 2024 Python Challenge?

The 2023 Python Challenge was held from Aug. 4 to 13 and resulted in the removal of 209 pythons by 1,050 participants.

What are the prizes for the 2024 Python Challenge?

The person who removes the most pythons as part of the competition will be awarded the Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000 followed by the second-place prize of $7,500. Additional prizes will be given for the most pythons removed in individual categories.

How to register for the 2024 Python Challenge

Visit FLPythonChallenge.org to register for the competition, take the online training, learn more about Burmese pythons and the unique Everglades ecosystem.

