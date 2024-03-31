Pyotr Kochetkov makes 26 saves for 4th shutout of the season, Hurricanes beat Canadiens 3-0

Montreal Canadiens' Alex Newhook (15) moves in on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov as Hurricanes' Jack Drury (18) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Quebec, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves for his fourth shutout of the season to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday night.

Jordan Staal opened the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the second period, Sebastian Aho connected on a power play early in the third and Seth Jarvis iced it with an empty-netter.

Carolina improved to 47-21-7. Montreal fell to 28-33-12. The Canadiens had won three in a row.

After a turnover at the Hurricanes’ blue line, Staal jumped on a loose puck, finishing off the short-handed breakaway with a shot neatly tucked over Sam Montembeault’s shoulder. Montreal has allowed an NHL-high 12 short-handed goals.

The Hurricanes doubled the lead after a fortuitous bounce of the puck left Aho with a wide-open net for his 33rd of the season. Jarvis added his 29th.

Montembeault made 27 saves.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Boston on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

