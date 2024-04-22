PV schools gearing up for final stage of the year

Apr. 22—ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local Schools are preparing for the last six weeks of school with a wide variety of programs.

Principals from each of the district's buildings said they are in the midst of testing and end-of-year programming, including science fairs, concerts and art shows.

"High school spring is fast and furious," said Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Mark Mollohan.

He said 23 students are being tested regarding their advanced-placement courses.

He also thanked PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison and the Board of Education for their support of field trips for students. He said two recent trips to Ohio State University and Kent State University were very helpful to students and himself.

Mollohan said the Ohio State agriculture classes were especially informative. He said several students decided they might be interested in a specific career because of the trips.

"It gets the kids to see other things outside these walls," he said.

Edison announced a wide variety of activities, including the district's art show open to the public at the Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center through May 15.

He said the primary school science fair is scheduled for 4:30- 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the primary school and the Future Farmers of America Banquet from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the high school.

Several concerts and a mini-Relay for Life are planned for May 15.

In other business:

—Plans for the construction of an outdoor pavilion near the primary school playground in memory of Patricia French is being considered.

—Approved a COVID-19 stipend for district employees.