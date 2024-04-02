Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: PILOT APRON PIGLET AFFIRM
Answer: She couldn’t decide whether to choose heads or tails and kept — FLIP-FLOPPING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"As anyone who goes into dog rescue knows, it is not a for-profit business, but the rewards are priceless for me." − Emmylou Harris
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
SPRING WILL COME AND SO WILL HAPPINESS. HOLD ON. LIFE WILL GET WARMER. − ANITA KRIZZAN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
STINGING INSECTS THAT HAVE DIED, BUT THEN BECOME MYSTERIOUSLY REVITALIZED: ZOM-BEES.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
BED DESK SOFA TABLE ARMOIRE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
EDITED, DIETER, RETINA, ARTERIES, STINGING
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
GUNN
BELTED
PHOTOGRAPHS
COMPONENTS
REGIFT
JUGGLERS
IMPLODED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Playing for fun
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 04/02/2024 - USA TODAY