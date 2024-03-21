Puzzle solutions for Thursday, March 21, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: NINTH DIRTY FLANGE TRENCH
Answer: Tension was high on the set because the movie stars were having trouble — INTERACTING
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Your past mistakes are meant to shape you, not define you. Learn from them and keep moving forward." − Charles Osgood
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
SOMETIMES THE ONLY WAY TO GET CLOSURE IS BY ACCEPTING YOU'LL NEVER GET IT. − JOHN MARK GREEN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I RECKON THAT IF THE U.S. WERE TO STOP MANUFACTURING PENNIES, IT WOULD NO LONGER MAKE CENTS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EDGE FLEX FUSION MUSTANG
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ERASER, RESIDED, DESERT, TERROR, ROOKIES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
WINSLET
TOFFEE
REEDS
MISSPEAK
BITTERNESS
JESSICA
ALUMNAE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Get your bonnet ready
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
