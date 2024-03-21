Puzzle solutions for Thursday, March 21, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: NINTH DIRTY FLANGE TRENCH

Answer: Tension was high on the set because the movie stars were having trouble — INTERACTING

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Your past mistakes are meant to shape you, not define you. Learn from them and keep moving forward." − Charles Osgood

Cryptoquote

SOMETIMES THE ONLY WAY TO GET CLOSURE IS BY ACCEPTING YOU'LL NEVER GET IT. − JOHN MARK GREEN

Cryptoquip

I RECKON THAT IF THE U.S. WERE TO STOP MANUFACTURING PENNIES, IT WOULD NO LONGER MAKE CENTS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EDGE FLEX FUSION MUSTANG

Lexigo

ERASER, RESIDED, DESERT, TERROR, ROOKIES

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

WINSLET TOFFEE REEDS MISSPEAK BITTERNESS JESSICA ALUMNAE

Find the Words

Get your bonnet ready

Kubok

