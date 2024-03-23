Puzzle solutions for Saturday, March 23, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: RUGBY SWORN SICKLE MASCOT
Answer: The young lion was learning to sound like an adult, and it was a − ROARING SUCCESS
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren and to do good is my religion." − Thomas Paine
Cryptoquote
OUR LIFE IS MARCH WEATHER, SAVAGE AND SERENE IN ONE HOUR. − RALPH WALDO EMERSON
Cryptoquip
GOOD DESCRIPTION OF BIRTHDAY PRESENTS SUCH AS CRYSTAL BALLS AND TAROT CARDS: PSYCHIC GIFTS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OHIO IOWA UTAH MAINE MONTANA
Lexigo
MEMBER, RESUMES, SUEDE, EXUDED, DISTURBS
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BETROTHAL
SQUEALS
AUTONOMOUS
GABORONE
EIFFEL
TEMPLETON
NAYSAYER
Find the Words
Some extreme weather ahead
Kubok
