Puzzle solutions for Monday, March 11, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: GRAPH DRILL CROUCH UNLESS
Answer: The tarot reader started her own business and hoped that success was — IN THE CARDS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"It's so important to spend your free time with little people. ... Childhood is gone in the blink of an eye." −Alex Kingston
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
YOU ARE REBORN WITH THE ROSES, IN EVERY SPRING. −JUAN RAMON JIMENEZ
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
QUITE SUPERIOR TYPE OF DRINK MADE FOR TAILLESS AUSTRALIAN MARSUPIALS: QUALITY KOALA TEA.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
TUNA CARP PIKE SOLE CHAR
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
EXERT, TAXES, SERVED, DEFER, RESEARCH
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SEPTEMBER
DOLLS
REDEFINES
NELSON
STAGNANT
GROUPIES
SEAWEED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It's milking time
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
