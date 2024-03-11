Puzzle solutions for Monday, March 11, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GRAPH DRILL CROUCH UNLESS

Answer: The tarot reader started her own business and hoped that success was — IN THE CARDS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"It's so important to spend your free time with little people. ... Childhood is gone in the blink of an eye." −Alex Kingston

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

YOU ARE REBORN WITH THE ROSES, IN EVERY SPRING. −JUAN RAMON JIMENEZ

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

QUITE SUPERIOR TYPE OF DRINK MADE FOR TAILLESS AUSTRALIAN MARSUPIALS: QUALITY KOALA TEA.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

TUNA CARP PIKE SOLE CHAR

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

EXERT, TAXES, SERVED, DEFER, RESEARCH

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SEPTEMBER DOLLS REDEFINES NELSON STAGNANT GROUPIES SEAWEED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

It's milking time

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

