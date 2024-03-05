Putting out the fire, 41 new firefighters join Akron department, hope to quell OT

Newly minted Akron firefighter Joshua Morris left, joins with some of his fellow graduates for a photo outside the Akron Civic Theatre after the graduation ceremony Friday for the November 2023 cadet class. Forty one cadets graduated last week to become Akron firefighters.

The ranks of the Akron Fire Department grew by 41 last week when the November cadet class officially graduated from training.

The new firefighters are a welcome addition for the 350-person department, which has been relying on overtime since American Medical Response ended its contract with the city last year to transport non-life-threatening patients to area hospitals.

New Akron firefighter Joshua Morris hugs Lt. Matthew Calflin, one of his instructors, following his graduation ceremony Friday at the Akron Civic Theatre.

According to a spokesperson for the city, overtime costs in 2023 totaled $6,243,219, while overtime costs in 2022 totaled $6,779,780.

With the addition of the newest members, overtime costs are projected to drop by $1.5 million. Fire officials have said the focus in 2024 will be maintaining and possibly increasing staffing levels.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 41 new firefighters join Akron Fire Department, hope to quell OT