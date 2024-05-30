'Putt for a Purpose' at The Greens Oak Ridge June 1: A family fun event

YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has announced its inaugural "Putt for a Purpose" fundraising family fun event, scheduled to take place noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at The Greens Oak Ridge, located at 201 Tuskegee Drive.

"Putt for a Purpose" promises a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and philanthropy, all in support of YWCA Oak Ridge Victim Services, according to a news release. The event aims to raise funds and awareness for while providing families with an enjoyable and memorable experience.

YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has announced its inaugural "Putt for a Purpose" fundraising family fun event, scheduled to take place noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at The Greens Oak Ridge, located at 201 Tuskegee Drive.

Participants can look forward to an afternoon of unlimited play on the mini golf greens of The Greens Oak Ridge. Additionally, each ticket includes unlimited play, a meal voucher and beer ticket for adults.

Ticket options for "Putt for a Purpose" are:

$50 for individuals

$125 for families of four

$15 add-on option per additional child

The success of "Putt for a Purpose" wouldn't be possible without the generous support and partnership of Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus/The Greens Oak Ridge. Their commitment to community involvement and philanthropy has been instrumental in bringing this event to fruition.

"We are thrilled to host our first 'Putt for a Purpose' event and invite the community to join us for a day of family-friendly fun in support of YWCA Oak Ridge Victim Services," said Latoya Shephard, Director of Victim Services at YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley. "Through

the generosity of our sponsors and the enthusiasm of our attendees, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://ywcaknox.com/special-events/putt-for-a-purpose/.

About YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley

YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has been serving women and their families in East Tennessee since 1899. Offerings have changed over the years to meet community needs, but one thing has remained the same for more than 100 years: women and families from all walks of life depend on our services.

The YWCA currently operates its Keys of Hope Women’s Program for 58 women in downtown Knoxville. Women come to the YWCA for a variety of reasons and with a variety of needs. Whatever the reason for a woman’s stay, the program’s goal is to provide affordable housing in a safe environment with supportive services that promote self-sufficiency.

Coordinated out of the YWCA Oak Ridge building, the YWCA also provides scattered site transitional housing services for victims of domestic violence and their families in Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon, Roane and Sevier counties. This program offers financial education, parenting education and trauma-informed care, including support groups and supervised visitation and safe exchange programs for families who have been affected by domestic violence.

A trusted East Knoxville community center since 1920, YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center is the main facility for the YWCA’s after school, summer and other enrichment youth programs. Phyllis Wheatley Center staff and volunteers work tirelessly to provide youth with the tools necessary to overcome obstacles and to succeed in school and beyond.

For more information about the YWCA, visit ywcaknox.com.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: 'Putt for a Purpose' at The Greens Oak Ridge June 1: Family fun event