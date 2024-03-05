Putin's Black Sea Fleet suffers fresh blow as patrol ship 'hit' by Ukrainian sea drones off Crimea

Ukraine’s defence ministry released this image to claim it had hit a Russian patrol ship (Ukraine MoD)

Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea Fleet was hit with a fresh blow when a patrol ship was targeted by Ukrainian sea drones, according to intelligence sources.

The Sergei Kotov was reportedly hit off occupied Crimea.

“Hits and significant damage,” said a Ukrainian intelligence source.

Ukrainska Pravda, a major Ukrainian media outlet, reported an overnight strike on the Russian Project 22160 patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said on Telegram that “The Russian Black Sea Fleet is a symbol of occupation. It cannot be in the Ukrainian Crimea,” in an apparent reference to the attack.

Later, Ukraine’s defence ministry claimed the patrol vessel had been hit.

It tweeted: “+1 russian ship was upgraded to a submarine.“Tonight, the special unit of the @DI_Ukraine "Group 13" attacked the patrol ship of the russian Black Sea Fleet, "Sergei Kotov," worth $65 million.As a result of the attack by Magura V5 naval drones, the russian ship of project 22160, "Sergei Kotov," suffered damage to the stern, right, and left sides.” It was not clear if the vessel had sunk.

Train traffic was temporarily stopped on the Kerch bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, according to the Telegram channel of a Russia-installed official in Crimea.

Highway traffic was also suspended for several hours before reopening just before 0700 GMT, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian-installed administration managing the bridge.

Ukrainian military said last month it had destroyed a Russian landing warship near Crimea in an operation with naval drones that breached the vessel’s port side and caused it to sink.

While Putin’s ground forces are gradually gaining ground in eastern Ukraine, while reportedly suffering large casualties, his navy in the Black Sea has been forced to retreat, withdrawing some ships from Sevastopol in Crimea, according to military experts.

The flagship of his Black Sea fleet, the Moskva, was sunk in April 2022, and his air force has lost numerous planes.

However, Russia’s war economy has stepped up its output of military equipment, even if it is repairing old models, while Republicans in Washington are blocking a huge military aid package for Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also under pressure to send Taurus long range missiles to Ukraine.

Britain has led the way in arming Ukraine, first with anti-tank weapons, then Challenger II tanks, and Storm Shadow missiles.

Berlin has dragged its feet but is now the second largest military backer to Ukraine, behind America.