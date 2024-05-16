Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine when he did if he'd had AI tools, says Anduril founder Palmer Luckey

Many are concerned about how AI will change wars.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey believes the technology will lead to better decision-making and fewer blunders.

Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine when he did if AI had helped him strategize, Luckey told Bloomberg.

AI has been compared to the next atomic bomb and sparked fears about the future of warfare.

But Anduril founder Palmer Luckey believes the technology will improve war for everyone.

"AI is going to be a tool to put all the cards on the table for everyone," Luckey told Bloomberg's Emily Chang in the latest episode of "The Circuit."

"My hope is that you're going to have dictators who make better decisions because even they have better information from AI."

Pointing to the example of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Luckey said that had the Russian leader used AI to better understand what would happen he wouldn't have launched his attack when he did.

"I don't think he would've launched this invasion in Ukraine if he would've understood what was actually going to happen," Luckey said.

"Remember, they believed this was like a three-day special operation they were going to roll in. It was going to be over very, very quickly.

"If he had had a better understanding of what he had and what they had, I think he probably would not have made the play."

Luckey's defense tech startup, Anduril, owns an AI-powered solution to solve just those kinds of problems for the US military and its allies.

On top of a range of flashy autonomous drones and vehicles, the foundation of Anduril is its proprietary AI-powered software system, named Lattice.

Lattice acts as a command center for a human operator to control a network of autonomous devices that can go out into the line of danger and conduct surveillance or other missions.

The Anduril Long Range Sentry Tower uses AI to provide autonomous surveillance. Anduril

It's with this kind of software, rather than heavy military machinery, that the Anduril founder still believes the US has an advantage over other nations, he told Chang.

"Using software to make decisions twice as fast or ten times as fast is a capability I don't think our adversaries are close to copying," said Luckey.

Anduril is fast cementing itself as one of the leading companies providing the US military with futuristic technology.

In April, the Air Force selected the LA-headquartered startup over legacy firms Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrup Grumman for a major modernization contract.

