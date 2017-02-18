Well, that didn’t last long. As President Donald Trump wrapped up his fourth week in office, the romance between him and Russian president Vladimir Putin seemed to have cooled suddenly. The week began with the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn amid revelations that he lied about his phone calls to the Russian ambassador. Then came reports that members of the Trump team had been in repeated contact with Russian intelligence agents. It ended with Vice Admiral Bob Harward declining to replace Flynn, and Trump giving a press conference in which he said his administration is “running like a fine-tuned machine;” toyed aloud with the idea of firing on a Russian spy ship in international waters off the East Coast; and dismissed allegations of collusion between his aides and the Russian government by saying, “Russia is fake news.” It was a performance that raised eyebrows in Moscow, with one Kremlin-friendly paper saying Friday that “you need to be drunk to understand the U.S. president’s true position.”

There was a time when it was Washington that was constantly surprised by an erratic and audacious Moscow doing things like unexpectedly seizing Crimea or sending its forces into Syria. Now, it is the other way around. After a month in the White House, Trump has forced Moscow into the role of the reacting party. “Before Putin was unpredictable, now it’s Trump,” said Masha Lipman, an independent Russian political analyst.

All week, Moscow has been in response mode, swatting at volleys coming out of the Trump administration. When Flynn tendered his resignation, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, dismissed it as a “domestic issue,” nothing more than an HR matter. The next day, though, The New York Times published a story that said members of Trump’s presidential campaign had had “repeated contacts” with Russian intelligence agents, which Russians dismissed as nonsense. “We have heard a huge amount of unproven accusations against Trump and Putin and Russian intelligence, and it’s all a green dog,” Sergei Markov told me when I asked him about it. Markov, a Western liberal turned Putinist hawk, served for several years in the lower house of the Russian parliament, and is now a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and runs his own think tank. “I don’t know what that means either, but aesthetically, I feel it’s a green dog,” he explained. “It’s a nonsensical thing. There’s no proof.”

But before those allegations could be properly digested, they were sandwiched between two inflammatory White House statements on an issue sacred to the Russians: Crimea. “President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to de-escalate violence in Ukraine and return Crimea,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday. “At the same time, he fully expects to and wants to be able to get along with Russia.” If Moscow could ignore U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley’s hardline speech on Ukraine earlier this month as that of a lower-level official whose post neither Trump nor Putin take seriously, it’s hard to ignore a message coming from the White House, and the Russians felt compelled to respond. “We don’t need to bring this topic up at all,” said the speaker of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, from the floor of the parliament. “Some press secretary somewhere said something. … Listen, focus on fulfilling your campaign promises. Everything was said during the campaign: fixing relations with Russia, with China, fighting terrorism. If you fulfill your campaign promises, everything will be fine.”

But by the following morning, it wasn’t some press secretary somewhere saying something, it was the President of the United States, tweeting “Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?”

Now the Kremlin itself was forced to respond. “In regards to returning Crimea, this topic will not be discussed, for it cannot be discussed,” said Peskov. “Russia does not discuss questions regarding its territory with its international partners.” He added, “We are still counting on establishing a line of communication and that we’ll have the opportunity for a business-like discussion, and to get our point of view across to our American partners in a calm and constructive manner.”