Putin sworn in for fifth term as Russian president in Moscow ceremony

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the oath during his inauguration ceremony as President of the Russian Federation in the Kremlin. -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in for his fifth term in Moscow on Tuesday, two months after being re-elected in a vote that was widely seen as neither free nor fair.

The 71-year-old took the oath of office in a ceremony in the Kremlin, with several thousand people including senior Russian politicians and other high-ranking guests in attendance.

Putin received 87% of the vote in March's presidential election, which was overshadowed by widespread allegations of fraud, coercion and irregularities. He faced no credible opposition after his main challenger was barred from running.

Live coverage of the inauguration on Russian television showed Putin being driven to the Grand Kremlin Palace in a Russian-made Aurus limousine before observing a parade by the Kremlin Regiment.

He then swore an oath to protect the rights of Russia's citizens and to defend its constitution.

Putin, who has dominated Russian politics for a quarter of a century, was only allowed to run for re-election again as a result of constitutional changes he pushed through in 2020. His new six-year term is scheduled to run until 2030, when he will be 77 years old.

In a speech after the ceremony, Putin said his re-election proved Russian citizens believed in his leadership and supported his policies, including the invasion of Ukraine he launched more than two years ago.

Putin said that "Russia is not refusing dialogue with the West," but stated that the country would choose its own path, including in Ukraine.

According to Russia's TASS news agency, Putin concluded his speech by saying: "We are a united and great nation. Together we will

overcome all obstacles, and implement everything we had

planned. Together we will win!"

Following the inauguration, Kremlin critic Yulia Navalnaya accused Putin of lies and broken promises in a video published online.

Navalnaya's husband Alexei was widely seen as Putin's most significant opponent in Russia. He died in unexplained circumstances in a Siberian prison camp in February, shortly before the presidential election.

Navalnaya, who is in exile, blasted Putin for pushing through an increase in the retirement age, for persecuting dissidents, and for isolating Russia on the international stage.

Guarantees on the safety of citizens had also been broken, she said, referring to a terrorist attack near Moscow that left more than 140 people dead in March.

Also on Tuesday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in Geneva criticized Russian authorities' crackdown on journalists since the beginning of the war with Ukraine.

At least 30 reporters are currently in custody in Russia on a variety of charges, including terrorism, espionage and treason. Of those, 12 face prison sentences of between five and 22 years in prison.

"The continuous attacks on free speech and the criminalization of independent journalism in Russia are very troubling," Türk stated.

"I call on the authorities to immediately drop charges against journalists detained solely for doing their jobs, and to release them," he added.

With critical voices in Russia's press and civil society largely eliminated, Putin is unlikely to face serious opposition at home in the wake of his inauguration.

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, meanwhile, pledged Putin his unconditional support on Tuesday in a ceremony at the Kremlin's Cathedral of the Annunciation.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow also gifted Putin an icon of the Virgin Mary and said he wished the president would rule for the rest of his life.

Putin is expected to choose his candidate for prime minister on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, after the Cabinet resigned in advance of the inauguration in keeping with Russian tradition.

Current Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is likely to retain his position, but political observers are waiting to see whether 74-year-old Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be reappointed after 20 years in the post.

There is also considerable speculation about the future of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose top deputy Timur Ivanov was recently arrested on corruption charges.

According to information from Russia's parliament, the Duma, lawmakers could approve new ministry appointments by May 15.