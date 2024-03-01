Putin signs annual decree on calling up Russians from reserves for training

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an annual decree on the call-up of Russian citizens in the reserve for military drills in 2024.

Source: Putin's decree

Quote: "I hereby decree to call up citizens of the Russian Federation in reserve for military training in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the National Guard of the Russian Federation, emergency rescue military formations of the Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation, state security bodies and federal security service agencies in 2024."

Details: The decree does not specify the duration of the training or the number of people to be called up.

Background:

On 29 September 2023, Putin signed a decree to start the autumn conscription into the Russian Armed Forces on 1 October.

On 18 February 2022, Vladimir Putin signed a decree to call up Russian citizens in the reserve for military training in 2022.

