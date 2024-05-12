Putin shuffles defence minister Shoigu to head Security Council

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends the Victory Day military parade at the Red Square in Moscow. Russia celebrates the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved his defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, out of his post to head the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Russian state news agency TASS and the Kremlin reported on Sunday evening.

More than two years after the full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, Shoigu replaces Nikolai Patrushev as secretary of the National Security Council, the Kremlin announced.

Earlier TASS cited the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, as saying that Shoigu's successor is to be the former deputy prime minister, Andrei Belousov.

Putin's proposals for the composition of the new Russian government were received at the Federation Council. No official reason was given for the change in personnel.

"Today, the winner on the battlefield is the one who is more open to innovation and its implementation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, explaining Putin's decision to appoint a civilian to head the Ministry of Defence.

Belousov is not only a civil servant but has also worked successfully in politics for many years and advised Putin on economic issues.

There had been some speculation about the possible dismissal of 68-year-old Shoigu, who had been defence minister since 2012.

A few weeks ago, one of Shoigu's deputies, Timur Ivanov, was arrested on corruption charges. Observers had interpreted this as a sign of power struggles within the Russian military and security apparatus.

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov will remain in his position, Peskov stressed. The military component in the Ministry of Defence will remain unchanged even after the appointment of Belousov, he added.

Former National Security Council secretary Patrushev's new appointment will be announced shortly, Peskov explained. The 72-year-old was regarded as a "grey eminence" in the Kremlin.

Shoigu's 65-year-old successor Belousov was Putin's adviser on economic issues for many years and has held various posts in the government in recent years.

Among others, he was acting prime minister for several weeks in 2020 when Mikhail Mishustin was unable to work due to a coronavirus infection.