Putin seeks greater energy cooperation with China

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attends a press conference with and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Not Pictured) after signing a joint statement on deepening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Putin is on a two-day state visit to China. -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to expand energy supplies to China on Friday as he neared the end of a two-day visit.

"Russia is ready and able to continuously and reliably supply the Chinese economy, companies, cities and villages with ecologically clean and affordable energy, electricity and heat," Putin said at a Russian-Chinese trade fair in the city of Harbin.

On his first trip abroad since the start of his fifth term in office earlier this month, Putin said he was sure the strategic alliance in the energy sector would be further strengthened.

Russia has been under growing economic pressure to find new markets for its energy resources since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 resulted in Western sanctions on its oil and gas sector.

According to the Russian leader, the current bilateral trade volume of $240 billion is by no means the limit of possibilities.

Moscow is also hoping for greater co-operation in vehicle building and agriculture following the exodus of Western car manufacturers.

In the energy sector, Russia specifically wants to build another gas pipeline through Mongolia to China. An agreement to this effect will be signed in a few days.