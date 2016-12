Putin says Russia won't oust US diplomats in hacking flap

FILE - This is a Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 file photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as they speak each other at a CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States, former Soviet republics) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Europe's leaders are not expecting a smooth ride in 2017 following a year marked by political upheaval, terror attacks, unchecked immigration, and a rising military threat from Russia. Britain is suing for divorce, the far-right is on the march, some former Soviet satellites are backsliding even as Russia seeks to expand its influence. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo, File via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia but said Moscow will not retaliate by expelling American diplomats.

U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. 35 Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the U.S. in 72 hours and two facilities closed.

Putin, in a statement the Kremlin's web-site on Friday, referred the new sanctions as a "provocation aimed to further undermine Russian-American relations."

But he said Russia would not be expelling American diplomats in retaliation like the Russian foreign ministry earlier suggested.