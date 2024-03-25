Putin to meet with security officials on extra measures post attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured on a tv screen while addressing the country's citizens after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. On the evening of March 22, ISIS militants attacked the building of the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow. The death toll at Crocus City Hall currently stands at 133 people. Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday plans to discuss additional measures with his security officials following the terrorist attack near Moscow that left 137 dead, the Interfax agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The meeting will also address the question of how victims and their families can be supported, Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman refused to comment on the numerous reports about the alleged torture of four detained suspects by Russian security forces.

In response to a journalist who pointed to the men's clearly visible injuries in the courtroom and to videos of torture, Peskov merely said: "I will leave this question unanswered."

He did not address the background to the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall on Friday, but referred to information from the Russian law enforcement authorities.

The Islamic State terrorist militia has claimed responsibility several times for the attack, a claim Western security authorities and experts consider credible.

Putin and other Russian representatives stated without providing any evidence that Ukraine was allegedly involved in the crime. The Ukrainian leadership has adamantly denied any responsibility for the attack.