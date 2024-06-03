Putin loses even MORE Black Sea vessels as Ukraine's drones target speedboats and ferries

TechCrunch

The Japanese billionaire who commissioned SpaceX for a private mission around the moon on a Starship rocket has abruptly canceled the project, citing ongoing uncertainties around when the launch vehicle will be ready to fly. “I signed the contract in 2018 based on the assumption that dearMoon would launch by the end of 2023,” Yusaku Maezawa, the backer of the project, said on X. “It’s a developmental project so it is what it is, but it is still uncertain as to when Starship can launch.”