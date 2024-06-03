Putin loses even MORE Black Sea vessels as Ukraine's drones target speedboats and ferries

NY Post
7

Vladimir Putin's naval operations in the Black Sea have been dealt another blow after Ukrainian forces struck and destroyed a range of vessels in and around Crimea.In the early hours of May 30, Ukraine's Group 13, a special taskforce affiliated to Ukrainian intelligence services, blew up a pair of Russian speedboats in waters off the occupied peninsula - with Ukrainian military sources quick to share dramatic footage of the attacks online.