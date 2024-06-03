Putin loses even MORE Black Sea vessels as Ukraine's drones target speedboats and ferries
Vladimir Putin's naval operations in the Black Sea have been dealt another blow after Ukrainian forces struck and destroyed a range of vessels in and around Crimea.In the early hours of May 30, Ukraine's Group 13, a special taskforce affiliated to Ukrainian intelligence services, blew up a pair of Russian speedboats in waters off the occupied peninsula - with Ukrainian military sources quick to share dramatic footage of the attacks online.