Putin, Kim bond over dogs, horses and driving

STORY: :: Kim Jong Un gifts Putin a pair of dogs on his trip to Pyongyang

:: The two bonded over animals, with Putin watching as Kim fed carrots to a horse

:: June 19, 2024

:: Pyongyang, North Korea

The two bonded over animals as Kim fed carrots to a horse while Putin looked on. The two also took turns to drive each other around in a Russian-built Aurus limousine on Wednesday (June 19).

Kim, known as a keen horseman, was famously pictured riding a white stallion in Mount Paektu during snowfall in photos released by state media in 2019, flooding the internet with online jokes and memes.

The horses Kim rode are symbolic for North Korea which named its economic effort to recover from the 1950-53 Korean War after the mythical winged horse Chollima. Putin has been pictured shirtless and riding a horse in photos released by Russian state media.

Pungsan dogs are a breed of hunting dogs native to a region in the northern part of North Korea.