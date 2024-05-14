Putin expected in Beijing for talks with Xi on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum. Following the start of his fifth term in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China this week for his first foreign visit. -/Kremlin/dpa

Moscow/Beijing - Following the start of his fifth term in office, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China this week for his first foreign visit.

The Kremlin leader is expected to arrive in Beijing on Thursday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and stay until Friday, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

Putin's last official state visit to Russia's eastern neighbour was almost six years ago.

The choice of China as his first destination after his re-election in March underscores the close ties between the two nuclear powers and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the imposition of Western sanctions, Russia has been largely internationally isolated.

However, China has not condemned the attack and has adopted a neutral stance towards the outside world, while continuing to back its long-standing partner.