Putin Calls For Strengthening Of Russia’s Nuclear Potential

The Russian president also called for the country’s military to develop missiles that can penetrate any missile-defense system.

Russia should fortify its military nuclear potential and develop missiles that can penetrate any missile-defense system, the country’s President Vladimir Putin said Thursday. He also called for the balanced development of all branches of the armed forces, precision weapons, modern means of communication and inspection as well as electronic warfare systems.

"We need to strengthen the strategic nuclear forces, for that we should develop missiles capable of penetrating any current and prospective missile defense systems," Putin said at a defense ministry meeting, according to Tass news agency.

"We must carefully monitor any changes in the balance of power and in the political-military situation in the world, especially along Russian borders, and quickly adapt plans for neutralizing threats to our country," the president said.

Putin said that about 60 percent of modern armaments are currently in the Russian nuclear forces and there has been advancement of training level of troops.

"The state of the nuclear triad that plays a key role in keeping strategic parity was maintained at the proper level," he reportedly said.

Since last September, Russia has been involved in an air campaign in Syria in support of President Bashar Assad.

"The Syrian army received considerable support, thanks to which it carried out several successful operations against militants," Putin said.

Also on Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the military has "tested 162 types of modern armaments during military campaign in Syria," including Sukhoi warplanes and MiG and Kamov helicopters.

"They have shown to be highly effective," Shoigu reportedly said.

