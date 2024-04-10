'Put their greed first': Old Bridge teachers union calls on arrested BOE member to resign

The Old Bridge teachers union has called for the resignation of the school board member charged with his wife with stealing more than $50,000 from a PTA and a youth sports program.

Leonardo Marchetta, 42, and his wife Dana, 41, were charged Monday by Old Bridge police with stealing $41,067.90 from the Grissom School PTA and its vendors, and $12,417.16 from the Rebels Football and Cheer Program. Dana Marchetta, police said, was involved in the Grissom and Salk schools PTA organizations and the Rebels sports program, and allegedly misused her positions in the organizations for her own financial benefit.

She is charged with altering checks by falsifying signatures and modifying an Old Bridge Police Department Incident Report, which she then presented to the Salk PTA Board, police said. Police also allege that some of the stolen funds were deposited into her husband's personal accounts, and the two allegedly "conspired" to benefit from the stolen money.

"The Old Bridge Education Association calls on Leonardo Marchetta to resign effectively immediately or that the Board of Education act decisively and justly and take a vote to remove him," the teachers union wrote on its Facebook page. "May each of you take this as a moment to reaffirm that you are committed to transparency and accountability."

Dana Marchetta has been charged with seven counts of forgery, four counts of passing bad checks, three counts of theft by deception, two counts of theft, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, forgery by altering documents, public records fraud, falsifying records, money laundering, and conspiracy, police said.

Leonardo Marchetta has been charged with seven counts of passing a bad check, two counts of theft, theft by deception, and conspiracy, police said.

MyCentralJersey.com has reached out to Leonardo Marchetta for comment.

In its Facebook post, the teachers union said it is “deeply concerned and disappointed" about the school board member’s charges.

"Mr. Marchetta's alleged actions greatly affected two Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) within Old Bridge Public Schools and the Rebels Football and Cheer Program,” the union wrote. "Our association is saddened that our students and staff were taken advantage of through the misuse of their PTA dues and fundraising efforts. The needs of our students, families and educators should be at the forefront, yet this incident highlights how certain individuals put their greed first."

The union continued, "Mr. Marchetta's charges not only cast a shadow of doubt over his integrity, ethics and trustworthiness, but they also cause us to question his decision-making as a member of the board of education."

The union added, Mr. Marchetta should be afforded his due process rights, but “members of the Board of Education are expected to abide by the Code of Ethics for School Board Members and it appears that Mr. Marchetta has not.”

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Old Bridge NJ teachers union calls on arrested BOE member to resign