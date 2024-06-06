Put-In-Bay Science Days added to South Bass, Gibraltar islands summer events calendar

Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab this summer are introducing all-new Put-In-Bay Science Days, free events open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from Friday through July 27.

Science and history tours of Gibraltar Island and the South Bass Island Lighthouse also will return.

Stone Lab offers assorted tours over summer

Each week at the South Bass Island Lighthouse grounds, Stone Lab experts will highlight live fish and wildlife to help educate the public about a topic related to Lake Erie and the protection of its ecosystem. Featured topics will include Lake Erie’s island birds on Friday and Saturday; native fishes of Lake Erie June 28-29; and pollinators and their habitats July 26-27.

Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial is just one draw at South Bass Island.

Tours of Gibraltar Island, including visits to Perry’s Lookout, Cooke Castle and the glacial grooves, will be offered Thursdays from June 13 to Aug. 15. First-come tour times for up to 70 participants are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12 per adult and $6 per child, plus an additional $8 in cash paid to the water taxi driver for round-trip transportation. Those wishing to participate in a Gibraltar Island tour should meet at the Boardwalk Restaurant dock 15 minutes before the tour starting time.

More: Millers, Kelleys ferry services get active early on Lake Erie after light winter

Lighthouse grounds open to public

The South Bass Island Lighthouse grounds are open to the public from dawn to dusk, and guided tours about Lake Erie’s history and the issues facing it are offered Fridays and Saturdays from this week through July 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour guests will visit the top of the lighthouse tower to look out at Put-In-Bay, Lake Erie and neighboring Green Island.

More information on tours and special events hosted by Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab can be found at ohioseagrant.osu.edu and stonelab.osu.edu.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Put-In-Bay Science Days now on South Bass, Gibraltar islands calendar