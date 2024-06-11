He pushed for RI to take over Providence schools. Does Elorza think it was worth it?

PROVIDENCE – In the spring of 2019, then-Gov. Gina Raimondo and then-Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza had lunch to discuss what to do about the city’s failing schools.

So appalling were recent standardized test scores at several middle schools that Raimondo was considering having the state run them. What did Elorza think?

“I told her that I was only interested in doing this if we took on the entire system,” he recalls.

That meant a state takeover of the whole Providence school system with, as Elorza saw it, a central goal: To force changes in the teachers’ contract that would allow, for instance, a superintendent or principal to reassign or remove teachers as they saw fit, unshackled from collective bargaining stipulations.

Former Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, who left office at the end of 2022, riled many teachers with his support for charter schools. His support for charters has only grown.

Five years later, Elorza's role is still divisive

A system-wide takeover began in November 2019 and now, five years later, a team of education consultants is in town conducting interviews to assess how the intervention is going and whether it should continue.

To date, none of the consultants from Massachusetts-based School Works has asked Elorza his thoughts, he says.

But Elorza, who now heads a national political and education advocacy group known as Democrats for Education Reform, has had much to say in recent years – much to the chagrin of teachers-union leaders.

Elorza “did absolutely nothing for Providence public schools except to level-fund them” for eight years, says Maribeth Calabro, president of the Providence Teachers Union. “His opinion of what we do and how successful we are, or aren’t, means nothing to me.”

Elorza’s complaint that the contract is too inflexible is “completely invalid,” Calabro says.

“Principals have long determined what positions are going to be available, what teachers are not going to be renewed, what teachers are potentially going to be moved from first grade to second grade,” she said. “I don’t think that we had any restrictions on that type of thing.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on the proposal to make the city's School Board half appointed, half elected: " I'm against it. I've been against it from the beginning and I'll be against it until the end."

Restrictions on teacher movement are often applied by management, Calabro said: “We’re the only district in the state that has to interview to transfer to buildings. We've already been hired, we’ve already been interviewed once, now if I want to go from Nathanael Green [Middle School] to Nathan Bishop [Middle School], I have to interview.”

Elorza wants the state to look beyond traditional public schools

Elorza, who left office at the end of 2022, riled many teachers with his support for charter schools – public schools that set their own educational rules and operate independently under an arrangement with a city or town.

His support for charters has only grown.

“What we have now is a system that locks in place the status quo, and with [educational] performance being so bad, the status quo is just indefensible,” he says. “There are frankly very few reforms in education that have provided game-changing results, and charter schools have done that in some places,”

But how realistic is it to switch over a system of 37 schools, and what would happen to Providence’s 1,800 traditional educators?

Elorza answers by saying New Orleans went to virtually all charter schools after Hurricane Katrina. “Many of the teachers from traditional schools went to work in charters.”

In Washington D.C., almost half of all schools are charters now, he says. “They’ve put pressure on traditional schools to keep up.”

About Providence schools, Elorza says flatly, “People have no idea about how bad things are.”

He uses the statistic 2.4% as an example. It represents the percentage of Providence high school seniors – excluding Classical High School, where the city’s most prepared students go – who can do math at grade level.

“Two-point-four," he said. "Let that sink in.”

“That’s outrageous and indefensible. But what I also find outrageous and indefensible is why there isn’t more urgency to do something about this," he continued. "Like, why isn’t this the only thing we’re talking about?”

Looking back: Drama around the state takeover

The state took over Providence public schools in November 2019, five months after a scathing report by a team of educators from Johns Hopkins University that found the beleaguered school system one of the worst in the country and where little learning was taking place.

Elorza said he expected the state would tackle the teachers' union contract head on once it was running the district. Instead, he said, Gov. Dan McKee, seeking political favor in July 2021, capitulated to the union when it came time to renegotiate the contract.

When word leaked out that the contract lacked what Elorza called “fundamental reforms,” the mayor angrily confronted McKee at a news conference to promote a WaterFire event.

A television camera caught the finger-pointing mayor approaching McKee, saying: “This is too important for you to play the coward’s role on this." A security officer backed him away.

That contract deal was “deeply disappointing,” Elorza says now.

Calabro says of the state takeover: “I think we were all in agreement that things couldn’t continue along the path they were going.”

But she says the authors of the Johns Hopkins report were unfairly influenced by Elorza and others to focus on a “bad” teachers' contract as the root of many of the problems.

“I really believe that the focus of the Johns Hopkins report was so myopic towards 'the [contract] is bad,' because that’s what they heard from the previous mayor and other folks." Consequently, they missed along their tour of schools, examples of "excellent teaching.”

“When you are looking at a ‘bad’ collective bargaining agreement, then every teacher is doing a bad job, and every student looks like they are doing a bad job because of the bad teachers.”

Elorza says his administration and those of previous mayors tried "for a very long time” to improve Providence’s schools. He's not optimistic the state's takeover will make substantial improvements without more reforms to the teachers’ contract.

“Until we see changes to those structural and legal limitations, I’m afraid that the most we are going to see is nipping at the edges and the most marginal improvement," he said. "I say that with the [math competency] number 2.4 in mind.”

Contact Tom Mooney at: tmooney@providencejournal.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Former Providence mayor Elorza says state school takeover isn't working