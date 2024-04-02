Push to rename Washington airport in Trump's honor

New sign need? Washington Dulles could be renamed "Trump International Airport" if some lawmakers win their longshot campaign (Daniel SLIM)

Travelers flying into the US capital could soon be landing at "Trump International Airport" if several devoted lawmakers triumph in a legislative campaign that is almost certain to fail.

Trump supporters in the House of Representatives on Tuesday launched the effort to rename Washington's main airport in a gesture of admiration for the former president who is running to regain the White House.

The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, secretary of state in the 1950s, while a smaller airport in the city is named after former president Ronald Reagan.

Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, the Republican Party's chief deputy whip in the House, said he was introducing legislation to change the name because Trump was "the best president of my lifetime."

"As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing 'Welcome to Trump International Airport' as they land on American soil," Reschenthaler said.

The bill has at least six co-sponsors, but is not on track to become law as Republican support in the House is uncertain and the Democrats control the Senate and the White House.

The draft bill would require the name change in any law, regulation, map, document or other official record.

Coming just after April Fools' Day, the campaign drew sharp jibes from opponents.

"Dulles is an old, ugly airport that no one wants to see. So I think this is a fitting tribute," said Democratic congressman Brendan Boyle.

bgs/sms