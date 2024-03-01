Push for higher speed camera fines in Prince George’s County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — People in Prince George’s County are asking lawmakers to increase speed camera fines — especially near Indian Head Highway, which is known as one of the deadliest highways in the county.

Members of the MD-210 Safety Committee boarded a bus to Annapolis for a hearing on a bill that would increase speed camera fines. Currently, fines are $40 no matter the speed, but with this proposed bill, the fine would increase based on how fast you drive. It could range from $40 to more than $500, and repeat offenders could see additional fines.

Delegate Kris Valderrama introduced the bill. It would penalize drivers for exceeding the maximum speed limit above the 11 mph legal buffer.

Man accused of stealing Maryland state truck, leading police on chase denied bond

Those in support of the bill like Reverend Dr. Robert L. Screen said it’s not about collecting fines — it’s about holding drivers accountable in hopes they will slow down and prevent another tragedy.

“If you care about human life, if you care about the quality of life in the community, if you care about people who are having anxiety getting on the road who live in the community, you should care about this particular law. [This would] hopefully bring accountability, hopefully, bring with that accountability a change in behavior for those who are continuously breaking the law and continuously doing things that’s putting people’s lives at risk,” said Screen.

If this bill passes, it would go into effect in October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.