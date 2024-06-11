Push for Gov. Parson to sign ‘Blair’s Law’ increasing penalties on celebratory gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mother’s push to strengthen penalties for celebratory gunshots, is in Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s hands again.

Monday night, state lawmakers spoke about bills that will impact all of you. They’re in Kansas City discussing the recent session, including bills now waiting for Parson to sign into law.

You may know it as “Blair’s Law.” It was part of a larger criminal bill last year that was vetoed by the governor because of a separate provision, but lawmakers are hopeful this time, it will get signed.

Missouri State Representative Mark Sharp (D-Kansas City) sponsored “Blair’s Law.” Legislation that will impose tougher penalties for people who fire celebratory gunshots.

“I thought we had a really good head start, seeing the bill had passed the previous session,” Sharp said. “We’re encouraging the governor to have a ceremonial signing here in Kansas City, since the event that caused Blair to lose her life happened in this area.”

On July 4th, 13 years ago, when 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane was killed by a stray bullet in Kansas City.

It’s one of the few bills that will come out of this year’s session.

John Sharp is the president of South Kansas City Alliance, which hosted the event that allowed state lawmakers to share openly what went on during the legislative session. He’s also hopeful the governor will sign the bill.

“It passed last year and the governor vetoed it because it was part of an omnibus bill and there was some other things he didn’t like,” he said. “I think the people in Kansas City now are understanding, our homicide rate and our violent crime rate is not normal, and the amount of celebratory and indiscriminately gunfire is not normal.”

Four men were later arrested and charged with shooting a pistol recklessly into a nearby lake.

Parson hasn’t signed the bill just yet. But once he does, it’ll be law August 28. No word yet on when or where a signing ceremony will take place.

