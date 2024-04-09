Pursuit suspect surrenders after high-speed chase in Southern California

A woman behind the wheel of a black sedan, along with a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody after a high-speed chase through the streets of Los Angeles.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit on reports that the woman was driving recklessly and was possibly under the influence.

The woman was leading police in chase on the southbound 110 Freeway shortly after the pursuit was initiated. When the driver exited the freeway and briefly slowed, a passenger jumped out of the vehicle.

A female driver that led police in pursuit on April 8, 2024, surrendered and was taken into custody. (KTLA)

That person was taken into custody, but the female suspect continued driving at high rates of speed, with sparks shooting out of the bottom of black vehicle at every bump in the road.

On Vermont Avenue, north of 120th Street, the woman pulled over, toss the keys out of the vehicle and surrendered to police.

