Pursuit leads to arrest of suspected armed robbery suspects of Thurston County cannabis shop

A pursuit by a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy led to the arrest of two suspects wanted for the armed robbery of a cannabis shop in the county.

The deputy saw a car without taillights near Marvin Road early Wednesday morning.

When the driver did a U-turn and drove away, the deputy chased after the car.

The driver went onto northbound Interstate 5 until it exited at milepost 122 and hit a WADOT sign.

The deputy was able to take a man into custody, and Lakewood police tracked a woman down with a K9 unit and found her hiding in some bushes.

The woman was carrying a backpack with cannabis, oxy pills, a scale, and a stolen gun. She was booked on charges of intent to deliver the cannabis and possession of the stolen gun.

The man -- who had a warrant for attempting to elude out of Pierce County and a DOC felony escape warrant for assault -- was also booked on charges of intent to deliver cannabis.

After a search warrant was served on the car, deputies found more cannabis, as well as evidence tying the cannabis to a recent local armed robbery of a local cannabis shop.