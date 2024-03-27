Pursuit ends in crash and injuries

Mar. 27—GREENSBURG — A high speed pursuit Tuesday evening involving a stolen pickup truck ended with an accident involving serious injuries.

According to information made available by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, at approximately 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, the ISP Post in Versailles was contacted by the Greensburg Police Department with a request for a crash reconstruction. Troopers were advised that the crash occurred at the intersection of E. Nightingale Drive and Barachel Lane in Greensburg.

According to the Greensburg Police Department, the crash was initiated by a suspicious vehicle incident at the Walmart parking lot.

An unidentified Greensburg officer stated that when officers arrived, the male driver of a Chevrolet truck fled the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Chane Rager of Nebraska, reportedly drove south from the parking lot and ramped the truck through a grass ditch.

The officer stated that he lost sight of the Chevrolet, but the vehicle continued south onto E. Nightingale Drive.

The officer then drove south on E. Nightingale Drive and encountered a two-vehicle crash. The officer stated he did not witness the crash.

Both drivers were transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Rager and the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, identified as John Brooks of Greensburg, sustained serious injuries. Brooks was flown to the hospital by Stat Flight air ambulance.

The GPD advised that the Silver Chevrolet driven by Rager was confirmed to be stolen from Nebraska. Additionally, Rager had active warrants, non-extraditable, through Nebraska for theft.

The Greensburg Police Department is handling the criminal case and the Indiana State Police is handling the crash reconstruction. This crash is still under investigation.

Agencies involved in this matter include the Indiana State Police, Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Greensburg Fire/EMS, and Sweet's Towing Service.