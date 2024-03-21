Pursuit ends as car collides with house

Mar. 21—MEADS/CANNONSBURG — Two men were taken into custody by Boyd County Sheriff's deputies following a pursuit that ended with a collision into a home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court records and a press release from Boyd County Sheriff Major Steve Lake, deputies were dispatched to Rural King in response to a shoplifting attempt around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies received a description of a maroon vehicle the two men left in and were approaching the store when the vehicle was spotted leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Per court records, the vehicle "fled through" the Camp Landing parking lot, across U.S. 60 and then onto Midland Trail.

With deputies in pursuit, the vehicle fled onto Eagle Drive before leaving the roadway on Allen Court and over an embankment.

The maroon Buick Lucerne was located against the rear of a home in the 8000 block of Oak Hill Drive, "nose down on the hill."

Per Lake's press release, the vehicle was pursued onto a dead-end street before going over the embankment, colliding with the back of a residence situated below the hillside.

Court documents identified the driver as Charles C. Cordle, 65, of Ashland, and the passenger as James A. Brookshire, 54, of Richmond.

After the two were apprehended, deputies located methamphetamine in a vitamin bottle outside of the vehicle, which Cordle and Brookshire both claimed were not theirs.

Cordle is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and other traffic violations.

Brookshire, who police reported as smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech, is charged with public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine.

Both men were booked at the Boyd County Detention Center.

