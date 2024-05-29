Purposeful murder charge after strangulation replaced with reckless homicide in Brown case

Thomas Brown did not purposefully murder Sean Cassaro during a fight last year, Crawford County Common Pleas Judge Sean Leuthold ruled late Tuesday afternoon.

Brown still faces two other charges in the man's strangulation death, the judge ruled.

Brown's trial began May 20. He originally faced two first-degree felony murder charges, purposeful murder and felony murder, each of which carry a maximum penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

By the time the state rested its case Tuesday afternoon, though, prosecutors had not presented enough evidence of either murder charge, defense attorneys James Mayer III and Sean Boone argued.

Leuthold partially agreed with the defense. He reduced the purposeful murder charge to third-degree felony reckless homicide and kept the felony murder charge.

'I was trying to survive'

Police found Cassaro's body in the driveway of 515 Tiffin St. in Bucyrus around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023.

They arrested Brown, 50, about an hour later.

An autopsy completed the next day determined Cassaro's cause of death was manual strangulation.

Brown admitted during the investigation that he had been in a fight with Cassaro that night, Det. Jamie Carver of the Bucyrus Police Department testified Tuesday morning.

That fight had taken place in the driveway of Rochelle Leonhardt, who last week admitted under oath that she had been intimate with each man.

Jurors on Tuesday watched a recording of Brown's 2023 interview. In that video, Brown told Carver he had not expected to see Cassaro in Leonhardt's driveway.

Det. Jamie Carver of the Bucyrus Police Department opens a bag of evidence during a trial in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

"He was yelling at me," Brown, in the video, told Carver of Cassaro. "I don't know why."

During the interview shortly after his arrest, Brown told Carver he had not known Leonhardt and Cassaro were dating. Once he realized that, Brown said in the video, he wanted to leave.

"I just wanted to be gone," Brown told Carver during his 2023 interview. "I wanted to be out of there."

But Cassaro wouldn't allow him to leave, Brown told Carver in the video, and instead punched him. Brown said he then feared for his safety.

"I never hit him once," Brown said in the video. "I was trying to survive. He was on top of me."

In the video recording, Carver could then be heard telling Brown that Cassaro had died as a result of the altercation.

"Are you serious?" Brown asked the detective before putting his face in his hands.

'A very interesting legal issue'

Tuesday afternoon, while he was considering the defense's motion for an acquittal, the judge explained that intent can be hard to discover.

"No one can look into someone's mind," Leuthold said. "You look at the facts and the evidence."

Testimony from the state's witnesses, including two medical experts, Leuthold said, was that Cassaro not only could have, but did, move after Brown released him.

A coroner and a forensic pathologist also testified, though, that Cassaro's death was a direct result of injuries suffered during his fight with Brown.

Since the state's felony murder charge does not require proof that the defendant intended to kill the victim, Leuthold ruled that a reasonable jury should be able to make a fair determination based on evidence presented by special prosecutors Micah Ault and Drew Wood throughout the case.

Thomas Brown, 50, listens to Crawford County Common Pleas Judge Sean Leuthold during his trial on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The purposeful murder charge, however, did require proof of intent on Brown's part.

"This is a very interesting legal issue," Leuthold said.

Case law after previous strangulation rulings, Leuthold said, all involved defendants who had been face-to-face with their decedents. They also had all been instances where a man had been accused of strangling a woman to death.

"This is a different type of choke," Leuthold said.

Accusations against Brown, he said, are that he was underneath Cassaro, and had placed him in "a martial arts, self-defense choke."

The judge said Brown could not see Cassaro's face during the altercation, and that evidence suggests Brown released Cassaro as soon as he felt safe to do so.

Leuthold listed several reasons he felt Brown's actions had not seemed planned: Brown had not mentioned Cassaro's name in any way to anyone before the incident; witnesses confirmed Brown had made no threats to or about Cassaro at any point; Brown hurriedly left Cassaro alone even after he had placed him in a vulnerable position, and evidence suggested Brown took time to slowly and safely drive around Cassaro as he left the scene.

"Because of that, I don't think the state has met the burden on purposeful intent," Leuthold said.

Leuthold removed purposeful murder from Brown's list of charges, but said the lesser charge of reckless homicide on Brown's indictment would take its place.

Brown is expected to take the witness stand Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. when the trial resumes. Brown is listed as the final witness in the case.

