The Purple People Bridge has reopened, but you can't travel between states right now

Call it the Purple People Abridged.

The colorful pedestrian bridge connecting Cincinnati and Newport partially reopened Friday morning after a piece of its sandstone fell off earlier in the week. But dog walkers, marathon trainees, Tour de France hopefuls and meanderers will have to find a different route if they want to travel between Ohio and Kentucky – at least for now.

The Purple People Bridge Company, which owns the span, said a small section on the Ohio side will remain closed "until further notice" while repairs are made. An engineering firm conducted a safety check, and all events scheduled on the bridge will continue, but a barrier blocks interstate commutes.

Here's a look at the closed section.

This section of the Purple People Bridge is closed during repairs.

If you're planning to park at Newport on the Levee and walk to Taste of Cincinnati this weekend, or saunter into Newport to watch the Memorial Day Parade, you'll have to traverse the nearby Taylor-Southgate Bridge or find a different route.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Purple People Bridge reopens, but you can't travel between states