Purple Up! Monday for military children

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Army National Guard wants you to wear purple on Monday.

That’s Purple Up! For Military Kids day, a chance for the public to show support for kids in military families.

“The hidden heroes in a service members life and that’s the kids,” said sergeant first class Christopher Lafler who is in Wisconsin’s National Guard.

Lafler is one of the people encouraging others to wear purple on Monday. He said he’s been in the National Guard for 18 years and not only does he say that his wife and children are his biggest supporters, but they also make sacrifices to allow him to do the job that he loves.

“But the difficult part is for the spouses back home, the kids they have to live without a big part of the family for awhile,” he said.

The Department of Defense designated April as the month of the military child. Each year, there’s a day that gets set aside to wear purple to honor military children.

“Purple was chosen because if you mix all of the colors of every branch it makes purple,” said Lafler.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is also asking its news anchors and reporters to wear purple on air on Monday in honor of Purple Up! day.

