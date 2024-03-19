Purim holiday celebration will feature Israeli street market

Mar. 18—ROCHESTER — This year's celebration of Purim, the Jewish holiday commemorating the Jewish people's salvation in Persia of old, will have a creative twist featuring an Israeli street market theme.

"Purim in the Shuk" will be 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Hilton — Rochester Mayo Clinic Area, 10 East Center St., Rochester.

The cost is $18 per person, $12 for children ages 2 to 16. Those 2 and under are free.

Considered the most joyous date on the Jewish calendar, the daylong holiday commemorates the nullification in 356 B.C.E. of a Persian decree calling for the extermination of the Jewish people throughout the Persian Empire as told in the biblical book of Esther.

"It combines ancient Jewish traditions with a modern twist," said Rabbi Shloime Greene. "We focus on doing interesting and innovative programs that will maximize the enjoyment for young and old alike, yet still keeping with the holiday theme."

The event is a community-wide program open to all, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. There will be freshly baked Hamantash, Purim-themed crafts, Mirror Me That, Purim feast, multimedia Megillah reading and themed costumes and Bubble Lady.

In addition, there will be a child-friendly reading of the Book of Esther, known in Hebrew as the Megillah.

"The event is focused primarily on spirit, fun and tradition," said Chana Greene, co-director of Chabad who organized the event, "everyone is sure to have a great time!"

Participants are encouraged to come in Jungle-themed costumes, and there will be a competition for the most innovative or funny entries.

For more on Purim festivities or to RSVP, contact Chabad at 507-288-7500 or email info@chabadrochestermn.com or visit the Chabad website at

habadrochestermn.com/purim.

Chabad of Southern Minnesota provides a variety of social, humanitarian, material, spiritual, educational and counseling services and programs in the southern Minnesota region.