What is Purim? Holiday celebrates queen who saved Jewish people from genocide

Purim, a Jewish holiday commemorating the salvation of Jewish people from a genocide in the ancient Persian empire, is Saturday.

The holiday celebrates Esther, a biblical queen who saved the Jewish people from extermination at the hands of the antisemitic prime minister of Persia.

Nowadays, the holiday is celebrated by giving gifts, helping the poor and having a feast. Jewish children dress up in costumes, often representing characters from the story of Esther.

Here's what to know about the Jewish holiday, including how it is celebrated, what it commemorates and its special hamantaschen cookies.

Hebrew words are seen on the Megillah during Purim at the Chabad Lubavitch of Arizona in Phoenix on March 9, 2020.

When is Purim in 2024?

Purim is celebrated on the 14th day of the Hebrew month of Adar in late winter or early spring. This year's celebration will start on Saturday, March 23, and continue through Sunday, March 24.

What does the holiday celebrate?

The holiday originated from the story of Esther, which is in the Hebrew bible. The story tells of Haman, an antisemitic prime minister in Persia, who convinced the king to issue a decree to exterminate all the Jews.

Mordechai, a leader of the Jews, defied Haman and told the Jews to repent, fast, pray and come together to defend themselves. The king's wife, Esther, was Jewish but hadn't told the king. When she revealed her identity to the king at a feast, he had Haman hung.

Mordechai became the next prime minister and led his Jewish army to kill many of their enemies after the king issued a decree to grant Jews the right to defend themselves from foes. They rested on the 14th day of Adar.

Rabbi Mendy Barth and four students play bean bag toss at the Phoenix Hebrew Academy's Purim carnival Feb. 24, 2021.

What does Purim mean?

Purim translates to "lots" in Persian. The holiday is named after this because Haman held lotteries to determine what day he would carry out his genocidal plot.

How is the holiday celebrated?

One of the holiday traditions is to read the book of Esther and the story of Haman's failed plot on the eve and day of the holiday. Children are encouraged to "boo" every time Haban's name is mentioned in the telling of the story.

According to chabad.org, other traditions include giving money to at least two poor people, sending gifts of two kinds of food to someone and a festive feast.

Children are encouraged to dress up in costumes — usually representing characters in the story — to synergize with the jolly ambiance of the holiday. While some might compare the holiday to Halloween, it can be considered offensive to some due to the holiday's significance.

"Purim is a deeply selfless celebration – one where gifts are given not only to friends but to those most in need," Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone, told USA TODAY. "It’s a celebration of life and finding the holy in even the moments of greatest concealment."

What is eaten at the feast of Purim?

Hamantaschen cookies are regularly eaten on Purim. The three-cornered cookie represents Haban's three-cornered hat, according to USA TODAY. It usually includes a fruit, but savory and sweet options also are made.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What is Purim? What to know about Jewish holiday