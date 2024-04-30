Purdue University threatens to suspend or expel student protest organizers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On the sixth day of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Purdue University, school administrators informed protest leaders that they were charged with violating the university’s code of conduct, which could result in suspension or expulsion.

According to an e-mail sent to protest leaders, the violations stemmed from the Students for Justice in Palestine at Purdue University and Purdue's Young Democratic Socialists of America student organization’s decision to move their encampment from the school’s Agricultural Administration building’s lawn to Purdue’s Memorial Mall.

Student organizers Johnny Hazboun, Arjun Janakan and two others were charged with:

Obstruction or disruption of university activity while using university buildings or grounds in violation of reasonable rules or regulations,

Unauthorized use of any university property,

Violation of any university rule governing the use of university property,

Failure to comply with directions of university official acting in the performance of their duties.

“The basis for the foregoing violations include actions you took or failed to take in connection with your participation in and/or leadership of a demonstration co-sponsored by Students for Justice in Palestine at Purdue University and Purdue's Young Democratic Socialists of America in the final week of April 2024,” reads the e-mail, sent by Jeffery Stefancic, Associate Dean of Students at Purdue University.

A Purdue University Police officer speaks to Purdue Associate Dean of Students Jeff Stefancic during the encampment protest, Friday, April 26, 2024, at Purdue University Memorial Mall in West Lafayette, Ind.

“The decision of the Community Standards Board will consist of a finding, based upon the preponderance of the information of 'not responsible' or 'responsible.' If responsibility is found, any combination of sanctions defined in the University Regulations including expulsion or suspension may be given.”

The letter sent to organizers said students had been occupying the south lawn of the Memorial Mall for a “fixed-base demonstration” without prior approval from the university and were instructed to move their demonstration back to the Agricultural Administration building’s lawn.

Hazboun and Janakan told the Journal & Courier that demonstrators moved to the Purdue Memorial Mall after they believed university officials failed to respect the protestors' reservations on the Agricultural Administration building’s lawn when administrators asked them to leave Thursday night.

Protestors set up during the encampment protest, Friday, April 26, 2024, at Purdue University Memorial Mall in West Lafayette, Ind.

Demonstrators moved to the Purdue Memorial Mall with the understanding that it was considered a “public area” according to the university’s facilities definition, Hazbourn said. Public areas are open to orderly, unsupervised access by faculty, staff, students and visitors during regular building hours, according to the university’s facilities policy.

Hazboun and Janakan said they wanted to cooperate with Purdue administrators and noted that if a different student organization told demonstrators that they had reserved the south lawn for an event, then the demonstrators would have moved back to the Agricultural Administration building’s lawn. However, no other student organizations asked them to move. The demonstrators ultimately decided to stay on the south lawn.

There were several issues that university officials highlighted in their letter about the demonstrators’ decision to move to the south lawn, which was their decision not to move back to the Agricultural Administration building’s lawn when asked, the demonstrators’ decision to build structures at their encampment location and the demonstrators’ decision to stay on campus overnight to watch the group's encampment area.

Protestors work on taking down tents during the encampment protest, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Purdue University Memorial Mall in West Lafayette, Ind.

“(The) erection of a structure on University property in violation of University policy ... as officially noticed to you in an informal warning from (the Office of the Dean of Students-Student Rights and Responsibilities) on Sunday evening,” the letter from Stefancic stated. “(The) use of said structure, along with other materials, for unauthorized camping in violation of University policy ... and (the Office of Student Activities and Organizations') earlier express denial of permission.”

Over the weekend, a community member helped students build a wooden structure on the Purdue Memorial Mall to help them deal with rain. Students also erected several outdoor canopy tents and traditional camping tents.

A protestor paints a sign during the encampment protest, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Purdue University Memorial Mall in West Lafayette, Ind.

At night, demonstrators took down the tents and periodically switched out members to watch what demonstrators called the "Purdue Liberation Zone" throughout the night. Organizers believed that if members stayed awake and did other activities at night, it would not be considered "camping" based on what they perceived to be a vague definition of the word provided by school officials.

The last issue Stefancic noted in his email was the student organizers' lack of cooperation when asked to remove the wooden structure from the south lawn. Demonstrators were asked to disassemble the wooden structure on Sunday evening. Hazboun and Janakan said they were planning to dismantle the structure the following morning when they believed they could safely do so.

However, due to the constant rain throughout Monday, students wanted to wait until conditions were considered safe to remove the structure, Hazboun said. They said they plan to remove it Tuesday.

Members of the Purdue Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine released a statement about Stefancic's email.

"Today, student leaders of this peaceful and non-violent movement for an end to war have been threatened with suspension from the University," the statement read. "These threats should be rescinded immediately. All campus protesters, including those being threatened, are exercising their right to free speech in a peaceable fashion. They are also expressing their academic freedom by making public comments on an issue of global significance. Any attempt to silence, discipline or suspend students or student groups at this point is in clear violation of Purdue’s policy as it regards protections of freedom of expression and academic freedom."

Former Purdue University professor Bill Mullen speaks during the encampment protest, Friday, April 26, 2024, at Purdue University Memorial Mall in West Lafayette, Ind.

"It is important to note that threats of suspension can also lead to loss of income, housing, and food scarcity. The University has a moral duty not to subject student leaders of good standing and good conscience to such cruelty. It is also critical to note that some students threatened with suspension or discipline are international students. Suspension could result in being forced to leave the country. These threats of suspension also come during final exam week when students are at their most vulnerable.

"Purdue Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine also condemn any efforts to discipline or suspend student organizations involved in these non-violent protests. These student organizations, including Students for Justice in Palestine, and Young Democratic Socialists of America, are also expressing their free speech and academic freedom as protected by Purdue. Any attempts to discipline or restrict them reduces the sphere of democratic participation on campus."

When asked how the university would handle the student misconduct violation process, Tim Doty, Purdue University's communication director, replied: "If you look up the student bill of rights on the university website it would lay out a decent overview of the process."

The Journal & Courier also asked if the university wanted to provide a statement about the situation, but had not recieved a response at publication time.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on X at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Student protest organizers threatened with suspension by Purdue admins