Purdue University professor Robert Browning testifies at Donald J. Trump hush-money trial

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Executive director of archives at C-SPAN and Purdue University professor Robert X. Browning testified at Donald J. Trump hush-money trial early Tuesday afternoon.

Browning's time on the stand was relatively short, speaking for only about 20 minutes, according to the New York Times coverage of the Donald J. Trump trial.

Browning played an important role in the prosecutors’ argument by being asked to authenticate certain clips featuring Trump which were admitted into evidence a few weeks ago by Judge Juan Merchan, according to the Times report.

"While the event is taking place, there’s a producer who is watching the video from beginning to the end to make sure there’s no interruptions in the transmission," he testified according to CNN live trial coverage.

Robert Browning, associate professor of political science and communication and director of C-SPAN Archives. (Purdue University photo/Andrew Hancock)

According to the New York State Unified Court System's media website and coverage from CNN, Browning was asked to authenticate the following videos:

The clips showcase Trump responding to stories alleging Trump sexually assaulted women and Trump referring to Michael Cohen, who formerly served as Trump’s attorney, as “a very talented lawyer.”

During the hearing, Browning said he felt “a little nervous” as it was the first time that he had testified in a trial, according to the CNN Live coverage.

Browning began as an associate professor of political science and communication at Purdue University in 1981 and later became the founding director of C-SPAN Archives at Purdue after discussing the idea with C-SPAN founder and Purdue graduate Brian Lamb.

The Journal & Courier emailed and telephoned Browning for comment. He has not responded.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue professor testifies at Donald J. Trump's hush-money trial